Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Under Armour by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Under Armour by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Under Armour by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UA opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.