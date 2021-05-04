Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to Positive by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.59.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,392,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,448.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

