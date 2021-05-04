UniMex Network (UMX) Price Reaches $2.88 on Top Exchanges

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for $2.88 or 0.00005330 BTC on exchanges. UniMex Network has a market cap of $18.67 million and approximately $551,535.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00065461 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 2,925.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.72 or 0.03515806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00266271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $622.90 or 0.01152186 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00031156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.89 or 0.00734146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,111.74 or 1.00092005 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,480,648 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

