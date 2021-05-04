Unison Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,626 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Unison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for 1.8% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,609. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $162.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 128.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

