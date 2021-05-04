United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €34.10 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.08 ($47.15).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €35.39 ($41.64) on Monday. United Internet has a 52-week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52-week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

