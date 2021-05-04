United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $261.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $261.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.
UPS stock opened at $212.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $213.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.