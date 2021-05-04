United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $261.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $261.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $212.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $213.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.