United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $390.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $370.00 to $390.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $272.36.

NYSE:URI opened at $321.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $105.26 and a 1-year high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

