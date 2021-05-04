UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.100-18.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UNH stock traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.34. 3,233,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,783. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.25. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $412.47. The company has a market cap of $388.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $409.61.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

