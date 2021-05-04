Unity Software (U) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Unity Software (NYSE:U) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Unity Software has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. On average, analysts expect Unity Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of U opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $122.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on U. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 654,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,832,824.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software accounts for 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Unity Software as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.