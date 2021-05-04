Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,710 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $78.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.74. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.