Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin Buys 515 Shares

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin acquired 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $14,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $857.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 427.4% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 359,000 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 117,376 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 68,327 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

