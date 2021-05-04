UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of UPMMY opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $40.30.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.