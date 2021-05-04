Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.29

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 4490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

UE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial cut Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UE. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

