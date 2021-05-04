Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.49

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.49 and traded as low as $5.10. Urban One shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 155,367 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of $256.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UONE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

