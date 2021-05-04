Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CAO Azeez Hayne Sells 4,000 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,279.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $560,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $2,560,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 232,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

