Urus One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.48 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Urus has a total market capitalization of $13.42 million and $2.48 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $28.56 or 0.00051417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Urus has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00077644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.12 or 0.00893088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,731.47 or 0.10317576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00102293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

