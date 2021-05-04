US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,687,751 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,259,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 88,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,845. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

