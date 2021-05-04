US Bancorp DE Buys 6,058 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.75% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $203,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,255,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,706,000 after acquiring an additional 69,394 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,261,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,388,000 after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,195. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $152.40 and a 52 week high of $238.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

