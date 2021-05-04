US Bancorp DE Has $104.47 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 653,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $104,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $167.68. The stock had a trading volume of 273,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,125,334. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.77 and a 200 day moving average of $169.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

