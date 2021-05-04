US Bancorp DE Has $127.67 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,671 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.21% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $127,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 819,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Financial Services now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.06 and a 200-day moving average of $238.72. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

