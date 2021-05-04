US Bancorp DE Has $343.02 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Mastercard worth $343,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 511,123 shares of company stock valued at $172,961,649. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.28. The company had a trading volume of 30,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $374.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.01 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

