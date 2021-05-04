US Bancorp DE Purchases 384,597 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,597 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $270,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,249. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $115.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.