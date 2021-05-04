US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,695 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $95,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,095.0% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 37,930 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 62,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 962,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 454,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

Shares of CRM traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $155.08 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,736 shares of company stock valued at $36,924,076. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.