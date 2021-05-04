Usca Ria LLC Acquires 119 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of AXP opened at $154.80 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $156.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.