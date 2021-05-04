Usca Ria LLC Acquires Shares of 33,474 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Vale by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vale by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,394,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after buying an additional 867,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

VALE stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $21.12.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

