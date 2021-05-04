Usca Ria LLC Purchases 32,033 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 219.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,726.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,726,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,549 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 14.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 182.3% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 42,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 27,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 221.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,850,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

