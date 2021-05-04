Usca Ria LLC Sells 3,050 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,519,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,186,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,203,000 after purchasing an additional 317,163 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 120,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,151,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.