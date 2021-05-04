Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $78.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2,604.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

