Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.000-9.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.33.

VMI traded up $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,648. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $251.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.76 and a 200-day moving average of $199.88.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,244,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

