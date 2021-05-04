Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of VVV opened at $31.55 on Friday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

