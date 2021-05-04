VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDXJ opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.