Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stake Lifted by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.04. 5,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

