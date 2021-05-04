Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 35.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

