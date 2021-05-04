Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,418 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $157,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,828,741. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.48.

