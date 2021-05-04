Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after buying an additional 3,934,782 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,310,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,284.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 759,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,762,000 after buying an additional 704,807 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,447,000 after buying an additional 505,260 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 445,567 shares during the period.

VGK stock opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $67.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

