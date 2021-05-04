Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $273.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $173.93 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.