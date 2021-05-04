Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,421 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $4,710,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after buying an additional 19,356 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $90.09 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

