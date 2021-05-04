Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stake Raised by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.3% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DAGCO Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.74. 20,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,690. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

