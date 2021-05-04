Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,950,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

