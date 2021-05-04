Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

VO opened at $232.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

