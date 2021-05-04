Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 94.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $223.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.