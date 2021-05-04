Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $4.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.42 and its 200 day moving average is $211.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.