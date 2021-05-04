Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,854,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,897,000 after buying an additional 427,058 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after buying an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,072,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $141.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

