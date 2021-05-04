Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Day & Ennis LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,417. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.