Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 61.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after acquiring an additional 77,625 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter.

VBK stock traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.60. 15,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,928. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

