Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.67, but opened at $48.59. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $48.96, with a volume of 15,368 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.87.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $80,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,799 shares of company stock valued at $40,694,906. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,374 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 156.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 490,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,158,000 after buying an additional 298,751 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

