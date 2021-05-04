Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. The business’s revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ VXRT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 885,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,688,678. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $989.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

