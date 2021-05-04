Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 547,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 18,688,678 shares.The stock last traded at $8.78 and had previously closed at $8.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vaxart by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vaxart by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 493,154 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vaxart by 1,661.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 305,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

