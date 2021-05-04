VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VECT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECT opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. VectivBio has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

