Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $961,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $144.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.13. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

